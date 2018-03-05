9 Glorious Moments That Truly Deserve Oscars
We’re here for all the cute/outrageous/hilarious hijinks the night’s star-studded guests have to offer
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
WHEN ANDRA DAY TOOK A MUCH-NEEDED BREAK ON THE RED CARPET
Because looking glam and getting your photo taken at the Oscars gets downright exhausting.
WHEN AGNÈS VARDA DID HER THING ON THE RED CARPET
The 89-year-old Oscar nominee, who is also the oldest nominee at the Academy Awards, got the internet buzzing with her Gucci silk cardigan, pants and kimono combo.
WHEN SANDRA BULLOCK & NICOLE KIDMAN GOT REAL ABOUT WHAT THEY'RE REALLY GOOD AT
And the Oscar for coolest Hollywood friends goes to … the Practical Magic costars who say that on top of being "really good sisters," they are also "really good drinkers."
WHEN TIFFANY HADDISH JUMPED IN FRONT OF MERYL STREEP TO CURTSY
It's the only appropriate way to greet Hollywood royalty, of course.
WHEN JENNIFER LAWRENCE TOOK A MAJOR SHORTCUT
There's just no time to walk around the rows or leave the wine glass behind!!
WHEN HELEN MIRREN PRESENTED THE NIGHT'S BIGGEST PRIZE …
… and no, it's not an Oscar — rather, a jet ski for the star who gives the shortest acceptance speech.
WHEN RITA MORENO DRAMATICALLY POSED ON THE OSCARS STAGE
That's the only way anyone should make an entrance.
WHEN TIFFANY HADDISH & MAYA RUDOLPH SHOWED UP TO THE OSCARS HOLDING THEIR SHOES
Nobody's got time for blisters — especially the Girls Trip star and Saturday Night Live alum. "We're so happy to be here but our feet hurt," expressed the funny ladies while presenting the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Subject and Best Live Action Short Film. "I've been wearing these since 11 o'clock this morning. How long have you been wearing your shoes?" asked Haddish, prompting Rudolph to say, "Since the Critics' Choice Awards."
WHEN JIMMY KIMMEL, GAL GADOT & CO. SURPRISED MOVIEGOERS WITH ENDLESS SNACKS
What's better than Margot Robbie, Armie Hammer and Guillermo del Toro giving out free hot dogs, subs and candy? Absolutely nothing.
