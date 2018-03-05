9 Glorious Moments That Truly Deserve Oscars

WHEN TIFFANY HADDISH & MAYA RUDOLPH SHOWED UP TO THE OSCARS HOLDING THEIR SHOES

Nobody's got time for blisters — especially the Girls Trip star and Saturday Night Live alum. "We're so happy to be here but our feet hurt," expressed the funny ladies while presenting the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Subject and Best Live Action Short Film. "I've been wearing these since 11 o'clock this morning. How long have you been wearing your shoes?" asked Haddish, prompting Rudolph to say, "Since the Critics' Choice Awards."