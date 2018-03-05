Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar

A man has been arrested in relation to Frances McDormand‘s stolen Oscar, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after he allegedly stole the gold statue at the Governors Ball, Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

Bryant remains in jail on $20,000 bail.

The Best Actress winner, 60, headed to the annual party after the show, where she had her statue engraved with her name. However, she later realized her Academy Award was missing.

McDormand left the party with her husband, Joel Coen, but security was eventually able to find the prize and return it to the actress.

“I can confirm that after a brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited last night. They celebrated their reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out,” McDormand’s rep tells PEOPLE.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to New York Times reporter Cara Buckley, someone allegedly attempted to steal the Oscar.

Chef Wolfgang Puck’s photographer captured a photo of the suspect before retrieving the allegedly stolen Oscar, Buckley tweeted. Security personnel continued to search for the alleged Oscar thief, Buckley tweeted, but he had apparently gone back into the party after the confrontation.

“Apparently Frances has said to let him go,” Buckley tweeted.

“Best Actress winner Frances McDormand and her Oscar were happily reunited after a brief separation at last night’s Governors Ball. The alleged thief was quickly apprehended by a photographer and members of our fast-acting Academy and security teams,” an Academy spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star resumed her celebrations.”

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star was the frontrunner leading up to the Academy Awards as she swept the major awards shows in the months before. The veteran actress picked up the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards on her way to claim the big prize.