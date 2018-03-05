Frances McDormand wants to see more equality in Hollywood.

While accepting the award for best actress at Sunday evening’s 90th Annual Academy Awards, McDormand made a call for equality and diversity on film sets.

“I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider,” she said.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

So what is an inclusion rider?

An inclusion rider is a clause in an actor’s contract that requires the cast and crew on the film be diverse and support gender equality in order to retain the actor.

The idea was first started by The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which works to increase diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry.

“This clause would ask for the film’s cast to match the demography of where the story is set,” the initiative’s website states. “This way, even small parts can reflect reality.”

2 Broke Girls creator and Whitney creator Whitney Cummings took to Twitter following McDormand’s speech to show her support for the idea.

an inclusion rider is something actors put into their contracts to ensure gender and racial equality in hiring on movie sets. We should support this for a billion reasons, but if you can't find a reason to, here's one: it will make movies better. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 5, 2018

“We should support this for a billion reasons, but if you can’t find a reason to, here’s one: it will make movies better,” she wrote.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Along with asking for the rider, McDormand also highlighted the lack of female nominees at the ceremony.

“I want to get some perspective. If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight,” she said. “Okay look around everybody, look around, ladies and gentlemen because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financing.”

The 90th Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.