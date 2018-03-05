Frances McDormand Stops By Allison Janney's Post-Oscars Interview to Give Her a Sip of Tequila

Cheers!

Allison Janney‘s post-2018 Oscars interview with ABC’s Lara Spencer got an extra dose of fun when Best Actress winner Frances McDormand stopped by and shared a sip of tequila with the I, Tonya star.

McDormand was hustling behind the interview, drink in hand, when Spencer paused to say hello. Without skipping a beat, the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star told Janney, “Cheers, darling. Have a little sip — tequila!”

Janney, who took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress, happily obliged despite saying that she wanted to keep her imbibing minimal.

“Every part of this day is emblazoned in my mind. I want to remember it. I’ll have a little bit of this just to enhance it,” she told Spencer, referring to the glass of champagne in her hand, “but I want to remember.”

Janney also praised McDormand’s powerful acceptance speech, in which she asked the female nominees across all categories to rise from their seats.

“That was the best moment, when she made all the women stand up,” the 58-year-old actress said to Spencer. “It was really special. It was one of my favorite moments of the night.”

.@AllisonBJanney on the moment Frances McDormand asked all the female nominees in every category to stand with her: "That was the best moment. It was really special." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/49ta3E65Io — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

When asked by ABC if she had prepared an acceptance speech, Janney said, “Oh my gosh. If I could show you the pages and pages of speeches I have written,” promising to take a picture and someday share them with her fans.

She continued, “All these brilliant writer friends of mine have all contributed and given me ideas, and I have stolen from every single one of them.”

Allison Janney Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Janney’s experience at the annual awards ceremony was quite the change from how she spent some previous Oscar Sundays.

“I have watched these awards — the Oscars — for the past 40 years on couches with friends — and sweatpants,” she explained during an interview on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.