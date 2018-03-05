Emma Stone Calls Out the 'Four Men and Greta Gerwig' Nominated for Best Director at the Oscars

If you ask Emma Stone to introduce the largely-male Best Director field at the 2018 Oscars, she’s going to point out the lack of diversity.

The actress, 29, gave a short introduction, and called out the “four men and Greta Gerwig” who are nominated for Best Director.

Gerwig, who wrote and directed Lady Bird, is only the fourth woman to receive a nomination in the category, and the first to get one for their debut film.

“It is the director whose indelible touch is reflected on every frame. It is the director who shot by shot, scene by scene, day by day works with every member of the crew to further the story. And it is the vision of the director that takes an ordinary movie and turns it into a work of art. These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year,” Stone said.

Actress Natalie Portman made a similar point while presenting the same category at the Golden Globes in January, where Gerwig was not even nominated.

“And here are all the male nominees,” Portman, 36, said before introducing the five men up for the award.

Guillermo Del Toro ended up winning for The Shape of Water, beating out Gerwig, Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread).

The 2018 Oscars are at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and telecast live on ABC.