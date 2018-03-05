Emily Blunt Dazzles in Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Dropped During 2018 Oscars

Mary Poppins will soon be floating into theaters once more!

The teaser trailer for Mary Poppins Returns dropped Sunday during an Oscars commercial break and introduces Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda as lamplighter Jack and Emily Blunt as the magical nanny.

Courtesy Walt Disney Studios

“Mary Poppins, it is wonderful to see you,” Ben Whishaw as Mr. Banks says in the 95-second clip. Emily Mortimer also appears as his on-screen wife, Mrs. Banks.

Blunt as Poppins replies to the couple, “Yes it is, isn’t it?”

Mary Poppins Returns serves as a sequel to the 1964 Disney original, in which Mary Poppins helps the Banks children as they go overcome a personal loss in 1930s London. Like the first film, the new installment is based on P.L. Travers’ classic books.

Mary Poppins Returns, also starring Dick Van Dyke, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury and Meryl Streep, hits theaters this Christmas.