Daniel Kaluuya Reveals the Red Carpet Advice Black Panther Costar Chadwick Boseman Gave Him

Daniel Kaluuya might be a little overwhelmed by his first Oscars — as a Best Actor nominee, no less! — but his Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman has some good advice about letting it all in.

Speaking on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show on the awards show’s red carpet, the Get Out star had a difficult time putting his emotions about the culmination of his breakout year into words.

“I’m experiencing a new feeling that I’ve never experienced before, so I don’t even know the name,” he says. “So I went to Chad — I saw Chadwick Boseman, I was like, ‘What is this?’ And he was like, ‘I know bro, it’s a good feeling. It means you’re ready for it. Accept it.'”

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

Daniel Kaluuya Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Chadwick Boseman Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Despite being in two of the biggest movies of the past year, Best Picture nominee Get Out and the newly released Black Panther, Kaluuya said he didn’t expect such major success.

“I’m naive. I kind of just do my thing and I just see what happens,” the 29-year-old actor explains. “I just try to be in stuff and align with people that want to tell the truth. I’m just helping someone tell a story.”

RELATED: Oscars 2018 Nominations: Get Out and Lady Bird Score Big

And as for those who want to move to the fictional country of Wakanda featured in Black Panther? Kaluuya isn’t shooting down the idea.

He joked, “There’s visas. I don’t know how generous they are but they can make it work.”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and are be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.