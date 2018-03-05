Kelly & Mark! Jordan & Chelsea! The Cutest Couples on the Oscars Red Carpet

What makes the Oscars red carpet even better? Having the one you love by your side

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

More

1 of 11

Frazer Harrison/Getty

VANESSA LAINE BRYANT & KOBE BRYANT

From the court to the carpet! The Bryants take the Oscars. 

2 of 11

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa

KUMAIL NANJIANI & EMILY V. GORDON

The couple's love story served as the inspiration for their nominated screenplay for the film The Big Sick.

3 of 11

David Fisher/Shutterstock

MARK HAMILL & MARILOU YORK

The force is strong with Hamill and his wife York. 

4 of 11

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

WILLEM DAFOE & GIADA COLAGRANDE

Sweet smiles from nominee Dafoe and his wife, Colagrande.

5 of 11

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

SAM ROCKWELL & LESLIE BIBB

Longtime couple Rockwell and Bibb looking very in love.

6 of 11

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

MARK CONSUELOS & KELLY RIPA

The power couple looked sleek on the carpet. 

7 of 11

Frazer Harrison/Getty

SHARON R. FRIEDRICK & RICHARD JENKINS

The Oscar nominee and his wife, Sharon, have been married for nearly 50 years. 

8 of 11

Steve Granitz/WireImage

MIGUEL & NAZANIN MANDI

Miguel and Mandi coordinated in all-black ensembles. 

9 of 11

Frazer Harrison/Getty

DANNY GLOVER & ELIANE CAVALLEIRO

Glover and Cavalleiro were all smiles ahead of the show. 

10 of 11

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

JORDAN PEELE & CHELSEA PERETTI

It must be nothing but laughs in the comedians' house. 

11 of 11

David Fisher/Shutterstock

PATRICK STEWART & SUNNY OZELL

The couple brought the glam to the Oscars in a tux and  glittering red dress.

See Also

More

More