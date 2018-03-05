Copyright 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Kelly & Mark! Jordan & Chelsea! The Cutest Couples on the Oscars Red Carpet
What makes the Oscars red carpet even better? Having the one you love by your side
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_
Posted on March 4, 2018 at 7:06pm EST
1 of 11
VANESSA LAINE BRYANT & KOBE BRYANT
From the court to the carpet! The Bryants take the Oscars.
2 of 11
KUMAIL NANJIANI & EMILY V. GORDON
The couple's love story served as the inspiration for their nominated screenplay for the film The Big Sick.
3 of 11
MARK HAMILL & MARILOU YORK
The force is strong with Hamill and his wife York.
4 of 11
WILLEM DAFOE & GIADA COLAGRANDE
Sweet smiles from nominee Dafoe and his wife, Colagrande.
5 of 11
SAM ROCKWELL & LESLIE BIBB
Longtime couple Rockwell and Bibb looking very in love.
6 of 11
MARK CONSUELOS & KELLY RIPA
The power couple looked sleek on the carpet.
7 of 11
SHARON R. FRIEDRICK & RICHARD JENKINS
The Oscar nominee and his wife, Sharon, have been married for nearly 50 years.
8 of 11
MIGUEL & NAZANIN MANDI
Miguel and Mandi coordinated in all-black ensembles.
9 of 11
DANNY GLOVER & ELIANE CAVALLEIRO
Glover and Cavalleiro were all smiles ahead of the show.
10 of 11
JORDAN PEELE & CHELSEA PERETTI
It must be nothing but laughs in the comedians' house.
11 of 11
PATRICK STEWART & SUNNY OZELL
The couple brought the glam to the Oscars in a tux and glittering red dress.
Kumail Nanjiani and Wife Joke That Things Might Have Ended Differently if He Was the One in a Coma
Allison Janney Is 'Overwhelmed' at Oscars After Years of Watching Awards Show in 'Sweatpants'
'I'm Trying to Soak It All In': The Best Quotes from the Oscars Red Carpet
Macaulay Culkin Jokes That Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey Crashed the Oscars in Disguise