Chadwick Boseman is having a very good year.

The Black Panther star is the face of one of the highest grossing films in history and is also presenting at the 90th Annual Academy awards on Sunday. On the Oscars red carpet, the 40-year-old opened up about Denzel Washington paying his way through a prestigious Oxford University theater program, revealing that he finally got a chance to thank the legendary actor.

“It was a fun conversation. The first thing he said was, ‘You owe me money! I came to collect!’ ” Boseman recalled to ABC’s Michael Strahan. “It was so deep, I can’t even go into it right now. We sort of just talked about what’s been happening, what’s about to happen.”

He previously opened up about Washington’s good deed to the Rolling Stone, saying that he was eager to thank Washington.

Boseman’s Oscars appearance comes on the heels of the success of Black Panther, which has become one of the most successful movies of all time. And Boseman said that the red carpet was filled with excited fans of the new movie.

“We got in here and it was crazy for Black Panther,” Boseman told Strahan, noting that he’s been enjoying the success of the movie. “I don’t feel pressure right now. I’m just having a lot of fun enjoying seeing everyone dress up.”

PEOPLE previously caught up with Boseman at the film’s New York premiere, where he addressed the significance of so many Hollywood icons supporting the movie.

“It’s fulfillment of really all of our dreams,” he said. “You always want to work with the best people and to be around the best artists and public figures of all kinds, people that have shaped the culture of all kinds. I think that fulfills your dreams ultimately — you don’t want to do your art in a box.”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.