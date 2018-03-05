Chrissy Teigen, Keegan-Michael Key and More Congratulate Jordan Peele on Oscar Win: 'Holy Cow!!!'

Jordan Peele took home the award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out at the Oscars on Sunday — and needless to say, everyone was excited.

After Peele took the stage to accept the award, a slew of celebrities took a break from watching the awards ceremony to congratulate the writer and director.

Chrissy Teigen was one of the first to tweet her excitement, writing that she literally jumped out of her seat when Peele’s name was announced.

“My first jump of the night!!! So happy for Get Out!!!” she wrote.

“Jordan, Jordan, Jordan, Jordan!!!!!!” wrote Seth Meyers.

Keegan-Michael Key, Peele’s longtime comedy collaborator, tweeted “Congrats to my partner in laughs @JordanPeele on his first Oscar” as he shared a photo of himself looking ecstatic.

“Holy cow!!!” tweeted Josh Gad. “@JordanPeele takes it home! So unbeliveably well deserved! This just made my night. A perfect film. Wow.”

Olivia Munn said she was “so happy” for her friend.

“COME ON!!!!! So happy for you my friend!!!” she wrote.

And the messages didn’t just come from people watching at home — both Zendaya and Kumail Nanjiani pulled out their phones from the audience to tweet at Peele.

Nanjiani, who was also nominated for original screenplay for his film The Big Sick, joked that he came in second place.

Inside the ceremony, the crowd burst into applause and loud shouts when Peele was announced the winner.

Once on stage, Peele thanked everyone who encouraged him to keep writing the film, even when he felt like making the movie would be “impossible.”

“This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible,” he said. “I thought it wasn’t gonna work, I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, then people would hear it and people would see it.”

He continued, “To the cast and crew, I love you, thank you so much. My wife, who supported me through this whole process. My mother, who taught me to love even in the face of hate. And to everybody who went and saw this movie. Everybody who bought a ticket, told somebody to buy a ticket, thank you. I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. I love all, thank you so much goodnight.”

The writer and director beat out other nominated scripts such as The Big Sick, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

