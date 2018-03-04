Brie Larson Wishes Emma Stone Happy One-Year Anniversary of Winning an Oscar

Brie Larson wants to make sure Emma Stone never forgets her big night.

Just ahead of the 2018 Oscars ceremony, Larson took to Instagram on Sunday to wish Stone a happy one-year anniversary of winning an Academy Award.

“Happy one year anniversary to your gold guy, sis!” she captioned the photo.

In the shot, Larson is seen congratulating Stone backstage after the actress accepted the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in La La Land in 2017. The two women are seen smiling and laughing as Stone hold her envelope and Oscar statue in her hand.

Stone is set to return to the Oscars at this year’s ceremony as a presenter.

Stone’s Best Actress envelope would famously come into play at the end of the 2017 ceremony. The show ended in a bit of a fiasco after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly named La La Land the Best Picture winner on stage at the 89th Oscars after they were accidentally handed the envelope for Stone’s Best Actress award, rather than Moonlight‘s winning card. The moment was later dubbed Envelopegate by social media.

And after taking home the award said she received an unexpected gift from host Jimmy Kimmel.

“He sent underwear for [my Oscar], like rubber underwear, so he’s wearing tighty-whities,” Stone previously told PEOPLE. “Jimmy said, ‘I’d like to bring some decency into your home.’”

When asked where she keeps her award, Stone said she allows one very important person to look after it.

“My mom holds on to it,” she said.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.