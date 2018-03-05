From Jimmy's Monologue to Jordan Peele's Win: The Oscars Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

FRANCES MCDORMAND HONORS ALL OF THE FEMALE NOMINEES

"I've got something to say," McDormand said at the beginning of her Best Actress acceptance speech. And boy, did she: After honoring her fellow cast members, the crew and her family, McDormand had all of the female nominees in all categories in the room stand up, so that they could all be honored for their hard work. "All of these women have projects that need funding," she said, "Don't talk to us about it at the parties. Schedule a meeting at your office — or you can come to our office, what ever suits you best."