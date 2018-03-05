From Jimmy's Monologue to Jordan Peele's Win: The Oscars Moments We Can't Stop Talking About
We’ve got you covered
Posted on
More
1 of 12
JIMMY KIMMEL'S MONOLOGUE TAKES NO PRISONERS
Whether he was roasting the now-infamous envelope mix-up that defined last year's Oscars ceremony — "When you hear your name called, don't get up right away" — or poking fun at all of the famous men who have been accused of misconduct and harassment in Hollywood — "Men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish" — Kimmel proved that not a single person was safe from his cutting, hysterical opening monologue. (Oh, and he also took time to drop a few fun facts on the audience, so that we were all laughing and learning.)
2 of 12
HELEN MIRREN GIVING AWAY A JET SKI
As part of a running joke about the length of acceptance speeches, Kimmel offered a brand new jet ski to the winner who had the shortest speech — but he was instantly upstaged by Helen Mirren, who was recruited to show off the fabulous prize on offer — and taught us all how an Oscar winner truly nails physical comedy.
3 of 12
EVERYTHING JENNIFER LAWRENCE DID ALL NIGHT
Lawrence was only at the Oscars to present the award for Best Actress, but she still managed to have more fun than almost everyone else. She twirled for her life on the red carpet, was caught climbing over seats — wine in hand — like the hero she is, poked fun at BFF Emma Stone and generally pulled enough faces that she should be nominated for an Emmy this summer.
4 of 12
JIMMY KIMMEL COMES INTO THE AUDIENCE, ASKS STEVEN SPEILBERG FOR POT
Because what else are you supposed to do when you come face to face with one of the most famous directors in Hollywood? Talk about his nominated film? Please.
5 of 12
MIGUEL BRINGS THE FIESTA TO THE DOLBY THEATER
Just when we thought we'd never stop crying over the quiet, guitar-driven version of "Remember Me" that Gael García Bernal performed (and the fact that even just thinking about Coco makes us emotional), the atmosphere shifted and Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade took the stage, and suddenly we couldn't help but dance in our seats. And still cried just a little bit, because well, Coco is amazing.
6 of 12
RITA MORENO PROVES SHE'S STILL A LEGEND
Has anyone ever made an entrance as incredible, dramatic and unforgettable as EGOT winner Rita Moreno striking a pose as the curtain raised, and then dancing her way to the microphone? (No. Your faves truly could never.)
7 of 12
GAL GADOT HANDS OUT CANDY TO THE COMMON PEOPLE
Sure, it was Jimmy Kimmel's idea to go and surprise the people watching a movie across the street at Grauman's Theater, but once Gal Gadot decided to get involved, she completely stole the show. Nobody in this world has ever been so excited to hand out candy to people, and with her sparkling silver dress and giant grin, it was clear that she truly is otherworldly. A true Wonder Woman, you might say …
8 of 12
TIFFANY HADDISH CONTINUES LIVING HER BEST LIFE AT THE OSCARS
Haddish started the night off by literally jumping over ropes on the red carpet to greet Meryl Streep, then she crashed Daniel Kaluuya's interview, while also generally looking resplendent in the traditional Eritrean gown she wore. And all of that happened before she and Maya Rudolph took to the stage as presenters — wearing the Alexander McQueen dress she bought for the Girls' Trip premiere and Ugg slippers —and delivered the funniest two minutes of the night, and then asked Streep to be her mother. Got all that?
9 of 12
COMMON AND ANDRA DAY GIVE AN INSPIRATIONAL PERFORMANCE
In honor of their nominated song, "Stand Up For Something," the pair made sure that their performance had a strong message. Common started things off with a freestyle that touched on the horrific shooting in Parkland, Florida and the devastation in Puerto Rico, before the pair were joined onstage by activists and advocates who have stood up to fight injustice, poverty, inequality and other very deserving causes.
10 of 12
JORDAN PEELE WINS BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
That giant, elated scream you heard when the winner of the Best Original Screenplay award was announced? Yeah, that was everyone in the auditorium, watching at home, and commenting on social media freaking out with joy at seeing Peele's vision (and one of the highest grossing horror films ever) being awarded.
11 of 12
FRANCES MCDORMAND HONORS ALL OF THE FEMALE NOMINEES
"I've got something to say," McDormand said at the beginning of her Best Actress acceptance speech. And boy, did she: After honoring her fellow cast members, the crew and her family, McDormand had all of the female nominees in all categories in the room stand up, so that they could all be honored for their hard work. "All of these women have projects that need funding," she said, "Don't talk to us about it at the parties. Schedule a meeting at your office — or you can come to our office, what ever suits you best."
12 of 12
THE SHAPE OF WATER WINS BEST PICTURE
In a surprise twist, frontrunner Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri lost the biggest prize of the night to Guillermo del Toro's "fairy tale," The Shape of Water, which had earned a whopping 13 nominations coming into the night. Del Toro also took home the prize for Best Director, while the Amphibian Man was cruelly snubbed for his work as Best Romantic Interest Who is Also A Fish.
See Also
More
More
The Most Empowering, Feminist Moments at the Oscars
Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water Tops Winners with Best Picture, Director