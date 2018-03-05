Guillermo Del Toro Becomes Emotional as He Wins Oscar for Best Director: 'I Am an Immigrant'

Guillermo Del Toro took home the Best Director award at Sunday’s 90th annual Academy Awards.

“I am an immigrant … The greatest thing our industry does is to erase the lines in the sand,” Del Toro, 53, said in his acceptance speech. “When the world tells us to make them deeper.”

The Shape of Water director beat out four of the industry’s best, including Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) and Jordan Peele (Get Out).

Del Toro was the category’s frontrunner, having picked up a handful of awards including the DGA trophy and the Golden Globe for his work in bringing The Shape of Water to life. He’s the third Mexican filmmaker to win the Oscar, behind Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant).

The trio, who run a production company together called Cha Cha Cha Films and are known in Hollywood as the the Three Amigos, honed their craft together as young directors in Mexico. This is Del Toro’s first Oscar after an Original Screenplay nomination for 2007’s Pan’s Labyrinth.

Last year, La La Land director Damien Chazelle took home the Best Director trophy though his film ultimately lost the Best Picture prize to Moonlight.

