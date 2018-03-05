Call Me By Your Name's James Ivory Accepts Oscar in Shirt with Timothée Chalamet's Face on It

And the Oscar goes to… Call Me By Your Name!

James Ivory won the Academy Award for Best Writing Adapted Screenplay for the film Call Me By Your Name.

Ivory’s win made history, with the 89-year-old being the oldest-ever Oscar winner.

Ivory beat out Aaron Sorkin for Molly’s Game, The Disaster Artist’s Scott Neustadter and Michel H. Weber, Logan’s Michael Green, James Mangold and Scott Frank and Mudbound‘s Dee Rees and Virgil Williams.

Call Me By Your Name follows the story of a teenage boy who comes to grips with his sexual awakening after a male college student begins living with him and his family in Northern Italy one summer.

The film star’s newcomer Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer. Ivory accepted the award wearing a classic tux complete with a graphic portraying the film’s leading man emblazoned onto his button-down. He even announced on the carpet that he’s going to give the custom design to Chalamet afterwards.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.