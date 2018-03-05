Coco Wins Best Animated Feature as Director Praises People of Mexico: 'Representation Matters'

And the Oscar goes to … Coco!

Star Wars actors Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and Kelly Marie Tran presented the 2018 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature to the film.

“The biggest thank you of all to the people of Mexico,” the film’s director, Lee Unrich, said in his acceptance speech. “Representation matters.”

Coco beat out Loving Vincent, Ferdinand, The Boss Baby and The Breadwinner.

Coco follows a young boy who befriends a musician during the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, which is also celebrated in many Latin cultures. With a fully Latin voice cast, Coco shines a light on Latino culture.

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal, who plays the musician, said the film can inspire young Latinos living in America who may be dealing with the fear of rejection due to the political climate. The actor told PEOPLE he wanted to dedicate the film to all the young descendants living in the U.S.

“I want to dedicate it to them because in this moment these kids are growing with a lot of fear,” Garcia Bernal, 38, said. “The established narrative says that these kids come from families that are rapists, murderers, or drug traffickers. This film, amongst many other traditions that we do every day in life, just shows there is no definition that any president, as good as can be, can put us into.”

He continues, “We are such a complex culture, so profound, and these kids need to be empowered. These kids need to feel that they are not that, that that’s a lie that’s being said. I hope this film gives them the strength to speak out and say, that’s not true, and just completely not listen to that.”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.