Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Post a Rare Social Media Snap Together While on an Oscars Date Night

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a date night following the Oscars on Sunday.

While the couple did not attend the actual awards, with a plethora of glamorous afterparties available to attend, they dressed up in the red carpet finest.

Kutcher, 40, shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing, “Night out with the wife.”

The Ranch actor was dressed in a tuxedo while Kunis, 34, was in a black gown with slightly tousled hair.

While the two do not usually appear on social media together and are rather private, recently fans got to see the That ’70s Show alums share some PDA on a kiss cam while at a Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings game in Los Angeles.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

The pair was surprised to see themselves on the jumbotron before Kutcher comically licked his lips and went in for a kiss followed by a steamier smooch that had Kunis in stitches.

Kutcher and Kunis share two kids: 3-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and 14-month-old Dmitri Portwood.

RELATED: Oscars 2018 Nominations: Get Out and Lady Bird Score Big

“I will only have two [kids],” Kunis told PEOPLE in November. “But I have heard [moving from] two to three is the hard [jump]. [It’s hard] when they outnumber you,” she said.

“Right now, we’re fine. One hand, one hand. One eye, one eye. Two people, two kids.”