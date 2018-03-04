Copyright 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
See All the Stars Hitting the Oscars Red Carpet
It’s Hollywood’s biggest night!
By Lauren Lieberman
Posted on March 4, 2018 at 5:25pm EST
Nazanin Mandi & Miguel
Abbie Cornish
Darrell Britt-Gibson
Sandy Martin
Beanie Feldstein
Patrick Stewart & Sunny Ozell
Diane Warren
Andy Serkis & Lorraine Ashbourne
Lindsey Vonn
Tom Holland
Paz Vega
Allison Williams
Kristin Cavallari
Wendi Mclendon-Covey
Danny Glover & Eliane Cavalleiro
Giuliana Rancic
Michael Strahan
Adam Rippon
Nancy O'Dell
Sofia Carson
Louise Roe
