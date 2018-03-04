Armie Hammer's 'Oscar Prep' Includes an IV After He Misses Spirit Awards Due to Illness

Instead of a glam squad, Armie Hammer is gearing up for Oscars Sunday with chicken soup and an IV drip.

The 31-year-old actor, whose film Call Me By Your Name is up for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, revealed his “Oscar prep has taken a strange turn,” sharing a photo of himself lying on a couch with an IV going into his arm early Sunday.

Hammer’s illness also prevented him from attending Saturday’s 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with the actor instead having to spend the evening in bed.

“I may be too sick to be at the Indie Spirit Awards, but thanks to @elizabethchambers I am toasting you guys with pedialyte and chicken soup!” he captioned an Instagram post that gave a shout out to his wife. “Go get em guys!”

Hammer did, however, make a small appearance at the Spirit Awards when the camera panned to his costar Timothée Chalamet during a joke about their film in Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s NSFW opening monologue. Chalamet had called the sick star on FaceTime, and Hammer gave a smile when the actor flashed his phone to the camera.

Kroll also joked, “Unfortunately, Armie Hammer can’t be here today, which is probably better because we’d all be staring at him since he’s such a g—— hunk. Armie Hammer is so handsome he makes Jon Hamm look like his name should be Tony Bologna.”

Just days ago, The Social Network star was partaking in some more traditional Oscars prep, including a fresh haircut and a facial. The most attention-grabbing treatment, however, was getting his chest fascia scraped.

“Pain is beauty….” he captioned a video of a massage therapist rubbing his chest back-and-forth with an orange tool, which is meant to ease tension and improve circulation. It even caused Andy Cohen to comment, “This legit is turning me on.”

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.