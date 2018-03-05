He Made It! Armie Hammer Arrives at Oscars After Fighting Illness with IV Drip & Chicken Soup

Armie Hammer may have been sick as a dog for the last couple of days, but he rallied just in time to make it to the 90th Academy Awards.

The actor — whose film Call Me By Your Name is up for best picture — was all smiles as he posed on the red carpet on Sunday in a maroon velvet Giorgio Armani suit alongside his wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer.

Armie Hammer

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and Armie Hammer

Hammer’s illness prevented him from attending Saturday’s 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, and he was forced to spend the evening in bed instead.

“I may be too sick to be at the Indie Spirit Awards, but thanks to @elizabethchambers I am toasting you guys with pedialyte and chicken soup!” he captioned an Instagram post. “Go get em guys!”

On Sunday, the 31-year-old actor revealed his Oscar prep had “taken a strange turn,” sharing a photo of himself lying on a couch with an IV going into his arm.

“Thank you @elizabethchambers for taking such good care of me,” he added.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.