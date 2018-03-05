Anne Hathaway Shouts Out Her 'Corny Haters' While Wishing 2018 Oscar Nominees Good Luck

Anne Hathaway has a few words for the “corny haters” that tried to put her down after she won an Academy Award in 2013 for Les Misérables.

The actress, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress that year, sent out good vibes to all the nominees at the 2018 ceremony Sunday — while blasting the people who criticized her performance and clothing choice on her big day.

“I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best,” Hathaway, 35, wrote on Instagram. “To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff. Peace xx.”

Back in 2013, Hathaway decided to swap the Valentino dress she planned to wear for a pale pink Prada number because she found out one of her Les Misérables costars was wearing something similar.

“It came to my attention late Saturday night that there would be a dress worn to the Oscars that is remarkably similar to the Valentino I had intended to wear, and so I decided it was best for all involved to change my plans,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

And Hathaway admitted in 2016 that she didn’t enjoy her Oscars night, despite the win.

“I felt very uncomfortable,” she said. “You win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy. I didn’t feel that way. I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime, and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings.”

Hathaway, who plays the object of a major heist in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight, said her frustration played out on her face that night.

“I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time,” she said. “That’s the truth and that’s what happened. It sucks.”

