Anna Faris Congratulates Mom Costar Allison Janney on Oscar Win: 'I Got to Hold It!'

Anna Faris is proud of her Mom.

Faris, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate Allison Janney on her Oscar win.

“Allison won!!! And I got to hold it!!!! It’s heavy as sh–!!!” she wrote.

In the photo, the two women are smiling as Faris holds up the coveted gold statue. Janney is even seen wearing a shirt with a parrot on the front in honor of her I, Tonya character.

Janney and Faris play mother and daughter on the hit CBS sitcom.

After taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya on Sunday night, Janney spoke about how working on Mom helps keep her grounded.

“I have to be at a table read for Mom at 10am tomorrow morning so I am going right back to work,” she told reporters in the press room. “I am so happy that I have a job to go to after something like this because it can go to your head.”

She continued: “I’m happy I have the people at Mom to lift me up and keep me going and keep me focused. I’m just happy to have a job to go to tomorrow. This was extraordinary.”

During her acceptance speech, the actress, 58, jokingly said, “I did it all by myself.” She also thanked her fellow nominees, saying, “You represent everything that is good and right and human. You are all extraordinary.”

She added, “[I want to thank] a cast and crew and BIRD that elevated my work.”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.