Copyright 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
After the Oscars Are the Afterparties! See Which Stars Mingled, Took Selfies & Celebrated Their Wins
Let the real fun begin!
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on March 5, 2018 at 9:52am EST
1 of 34
MERYL STREEP & STEVEN SPIELBERG
pose together at the Governers Ball.
2 of 34
OLIVIA WILDE & JASON SUDEIKIS
have a date night at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
3 of 34
PARIS JACKSON & PATRICK STEWART
enjoy the bright lights at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
4 of 34
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & KOBE BRYANT
document the athlete's big night with a selfie at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
5 of 34
JORDAN PEELE & KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY
happily reunite and celebrate Peele's big win at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
6 of 34
MAHERSHALA ALI & MIGUEL
catch up and stay hydrated with LIFEWTR.
7 of 34
JENNIFER GARNER & EMMA WATSON
come in close for their photo at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
8 of 34
HALLE BERRY, RUSSELL WILSON & CIARA
are sartorial superstars at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
9 of 34
FRANCES MCDORMAND & LINDSEY VONN
cozy up to each other as the Olympian fan-girls over the Oscar winner at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
10 of 34
SAM ROCKWELL & GARY OLDMAN
proudly show off their statues at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
11 of 34
ALLISON WILLIAMS & RICKY VAN VEEN
are one cute couple as they strike a pose while supporting Time's Up, at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
12 of 34
LESLIE BIBB, WOODY HARRELSON & SAM ROCKWELL
come together to celebrate the success of Harrelson and Rockwell's film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, at the Governors Ball.
13 of 34
JAMES IVORY & TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET
come together to celebrate the Call Me By Your Name screenwriter's Oscar win, at the Governors Ball.
14 of 34
RITA ORA
delivers a memorable performance at Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars afterparty.
15 of 34
ALLISON JANNEY
is the center of attention as the newly-minted Oscar winner shows off her statue at the Governors Ball.
16 of 34
RICHARD JENKINS & SAM ROCKWELL
are as happy as can be to see each other at the Governors Ball.
17 of 34
MOLLY SIMS & SCOTT STUBER
make their joyful entrance at the Governors Ball.
18 of 34
MARY J. BLIGE, VANESSA & KOBE BRYANT
mingle with each other at the Governors Ball.
19 of 34
LUCA GUADAGNINO
brings along Call Me By Your Name memorabilia in honor of the director's critically acclaimed film, at the Governors Ball.
20 of 34
SAM ROCKWELL & LESLIE BIBB
prove they're still madly in love after so many years together, at the Governors Ball.
21 of 34
KUMAIL NANJIANI & EMILY V. GORDON
look dapper as ever at the Governors Ball.
22 of 34
JORDAN PEELE & CHELSEA PERETTI
stay close to each other as the Get Out writer-director shows off his Oscar, at the Governors Ball.
23 of 34
JIMMY KIMMEL
takes the stage at his afterparty following his Oscars hosting duties.
24 of 34
HELEN MIRREN & GUILLERMO DEL TORO
remind the world how many Oscars the The Shape of Water director took home Sunday night, at the Governors Ball.
25 of 34
GARY OLDMAN
keeps his Oscar close at the Governors Ball.
26 of 34
EIZA GONZÁLEZ
is mellow in yellow at the Governors Ball.
27 of 34
KOBE BRYANT & DANNY GLOVER
are all smiles at the Governors Ball.
28 of 34
DANAI GURIRA
covers up with a blazer at the Governors Ball.
29 of 34
GUILLERMO DEL TORO & ALEJANDRO GONZÁLEZ IÑARRITU
feel the love at the Governors Ball.
30 of 34
PAULINE & TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET
prove they're the coolest siblings ever as they keep the party going at Governors Ball.
31 of 34
EMMANUELLE CHRIQUI, SOFIA VERGARA & JENNA DEWAN TATUM
triple the night's glamour at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
32 of 34
TALISA SOTO & BENJAMIN BRATT
make their way inside the Governors Ball.
33 of 34
MIRA SORVINO & ASHLEY JUDD
look glamorous as ever at the Governors Ball.
34 of 34
ELIZABETH CHAMBERS & ARMIE HAMMER
pose for photos before partying at the Governors Ball.
Sarah Paulson, 43, and Holland Taylor, 75, Share a Loving Look at an Oscars Afterparty
Jordan Peele Reveals Why He Almost Did Not Become a Director & How Whoopi Goldberg Inspired Him