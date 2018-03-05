After the Oscars Are the Afterparties! See Which Stars Mingled, Took Selfies & Celebrated Their Wins

Let the real fun begin!

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 34

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

MERYL STREEP & STEVEN SPIELBERG

pose together at the Governers Ball.

2 of 34

 

OLIVIA WILDE & JASON SUDEIKIS

have a date night at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

3 of 34

Emma McIntyre/VF18/WireImage

PARIS JACKSON & PATRICK STEWART

enjoy the bright lights at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

4 of 34

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & KOBE BRYANT

document the athlete's big night with a selfie at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

5 of 34

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

JORDAN PEELE & KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY

happily reunite and celebrate Peele's big win at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

6 of 34

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

MAHERSHALA ALI & MIGUEL

catch up and stay hydrated with LIFEWTR.

7 of 34

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

JENNIFER GARNER & EMMA WATSON

come in close for their photo at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

8 of 34

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

HALLE BERRY, RUSSELL WILSON & CIARA

are sartorial superstars at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

9 of 34

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

FRANCES MCDORMAND & LINDSEY VONN

cozy up to each other as the Olympian fan-girls over the Oscar winner at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

10 of 34

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

SAM ROCKWELL & GARY OLDMAN

proudly show off their statues at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

11 of 34

Emma McIntyre/VF18/WireImage

ALLISON WILLIAMS & RICKY VAN VEEN

are one cute couple as they strike a pose while supporting Time's Up, at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

12 of 34

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

LESLIE BIBB, WOODY HARRELSON & SAM ROCKWELL

come together to celebrate the success of Harrelson and Rockwell's film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, at the Governors Ball.

13 of 34

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

JAMES IVORY & TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET

come together to celebrate the Call Me By Your Name screenwriter's Oscar win, at the Governors Ball.

14 of 34

Rich Fury/Getty

RITA ORA

delivers a memorable performance at Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars afterparty.

15 of 34

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

ALLISON JANNEY

is the center of attention as the newly-minted Oscar winner shows off her statue at the Governors Ball.

16 of 34

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

RICHARD JENKINS & SAM ROCKWELL

are as happy as can be to see each other at the Governors Ball.

17 of 34

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

MOLLY SIMS & SCOTT STUBER

make their joyful entrance at the Governors Ball.

18 of 34

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

MARY J. BLIGE, VANESSA & KOBE BRYANT

mingle with each other at the Governors Ball.

19 of 34

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

LUCA GUADAGNINO

brings along Call Me By Your Name memorabilia in honor of the director's critically acclaimed film, at the Governors Ball.

20 of 34

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

SAM ROCKWELL & LESLIE BIBB

prove they're still madly in love after so many years together, at the Governors Ball.

21 of 34

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

KUMAIL NANJIANI & EMILY V. GORDON

look dapper as ever at the Governors Ball.

22 of 34

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Polaris

JORDAN PEELE & CHELSEA PERETTI

stay close to each other as the Get Out writer-director shows off his Oscar, at the Governors Ball.

23 of 34

Rich Fury/Getty

JIMMY KIMMEL

takes the stage at his afterparty following his Oscars hosting duties.

24 of 34

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

HELEN MIRREN & GUILLERMO DEL TORO

remind the world how many Oscars the The Shape of Water director took home Sunday night, at the Governors Ball.

25 of 34

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

GARY OLDMAN

keeps his Oscar close at the Governors Ball. 

26 of 34

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

EIZA GONZÁLEZ

is mellow in yellow at the Governors Ball.

27 of 34

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

KOBE BRYANT & DANNY GLOVER

are all smiles at the Governors Ball.

28 of 34

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

DANAI GURIRA

covers up with a blazer at the Governors Ball.

29 of 34

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

GUILLERMO DEL TORO & ALEJANDRO GONZÁLEZ IÑARRITU

feel the love at the Governors Ball.

30 of 34

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

PAULINE & TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET

prove they're the coolest siblings ever as they keep the party going at Governors Ball.

31 of 34

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

EMMANUELLE CHRIQUI, SOFIA VERGARA & JENNA DEWAN TATUM

triple the night's glamour at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

32 of 34

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

TALISA SOTO & BENJAMIN BRATT

make their way inside the Governors Ball.

33 of 34

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

MIRA SORVINO & ASHLEY JUDD

look glamorous as ever at the Governors Ball.

34 of 34

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

ELIZABETH CHAMBERS & ARMIE HAMMER

pose for photos before partying at the Governors Ball.

See Also

More

More