Oscars 2017: What Time Does It Start and Everything You Need to Know

Get the champagne on ice — Hollywood’s biggest night is just around the corner.

The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The awards will honor the year’s best achievements in motion pictures, across 24 categories.

Check out PEOPLE's complete Oscars coverage on Feb. 26 — including our PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live show on PEOPLE.com before the awards — as well as all the winners, must-see moments and biggest parties.

