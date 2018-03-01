And the Winner Isn't: Warren Beatty's Oscars Flub, Plus More Memorable Awards Mishaps in TV History

AT THE 2017 OSCARS

It was the mistake heard 'round the world: When it was time for the final award to be given out at the 2017 Oscars, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who were unknowingly handed the wrong envelope for Best Picture, took to the stage and mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner when Moonlight was actually the recipient of the Oscars' highest honor. Though the casts and crews of both films kept it classy, an internet meltdown ensued.

PricewaterhouseCoopers took full responsibility for the mixup, adding that PwC partner Brian Cullinan had mistakenly handed Beatty the backup envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the one for Best Picture. "He feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake," PwC senior partner Tim Ryan told Variety of the incident. "And it is also my mistake, our mistake, and we all feel very bad."