And the Winner Isn't: Warren Beatty's Oscars Flub, Plus More Memorable Awards Mishaps in TV History

AT THE 2017 OSCARS
It was the mistake heard 'round the world: When it was time for the final award to be given out at the 2017 Oscars, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who were unknowingly handed the wrong envelope for Best Picture, took to the stage and mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner when Moonlight was actually the recipient of the Oscars' highest honor. Though the casts and crews of both films kept it classy, an internet meltdown ensued.
PricewaterhouseCoopers took full responsibility for the mixup, adding that PwC partner Brian Cullinan had mistakenly handed Beatty the backup envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the one for Best Picture. "He feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake," PwC senior partner Tim Ryan told Variety of the incident. "And it is also my mistake, our mistake, and we all feel very bad."
AT THE 2016 MOBO AWARDS
During the Glasgow, Scotland, ceremony, R&B trio WSTRN was mistakenly given the prize for best song, and even posed for pictures with the trophy before the show's organizers revealed the prize should have gone to MC Abra Cadabra. They blamed the incident on a "production issue."
AT THE 2015 MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT
The 2015 Miss Universe competition also sent the Internet into a frenzy after Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as the winner, despite the fact that it was Pia Wurtzbach – a.k.a. Miss Philippines – who actually won the crown. Both women took it in stride, with Wurtzbach laughing off the flub as "a very non-traditional crowning moment." Gutiérrez, meanwhile, said, "Everything happens for a reason," as she left the stage.
AT THE 2013 DAYTIME EMMYS
During the 2013 awards ceremony, Aisha Tyler, along with the rest of her The Talk cohosts, went up to the stage to announce the winner of outstanding talk show — but thankfully before doing so, the star realized she had been given the wrong envelope.
"Oh, interestingly enough this winner is not in this category," a perplexed Tyler of The Talk said. "If I read it out I'm going to give another category away."
ON THE 2010 AUSTRALIA'S NEXT TOP MODEL FINALE
Proof TV flubs aren't just reserved for awards shows: Australia's Next Top Model presenter Sarah Murdoch accidentally named Kelsey Martinovich as the winner of the modeling competition when Amanda Ware should have been given the honor. "I'm feeling sick about this. I'm so sorry, this was a complete accident," Murdoch said after shaking her head and listening to her earpiece. "This is what happens when you have live TV, folks," she added. "This is insane, insane, insane."
AT THE 2009 NRJ AWARDS
During the music awards show, which took place in France, Katy Perry accepted the award for best international single — but later found out the trophy was actually for BFF Rihanna's "Disturbia." There were no hard feelings for Perry, however: The singer ended up scooping up the award for best international album for One of the Boys.
AT THE 1991 TONY AWARDS
When announcing the award for best direction of a musical, Quinn read what was in the envelope — "Neil Simon for Lost in Yonkers" — not the true recipient, Tommy Tune for The Will Rogers Follies. Of the mixup, Quinn said at a news conference: "I was given the wrong paper, and I announced the wrong name, and I had to turn the paper to read the right winner." He continued: "I've been on the stage too long to be embarrassed."
AT THE 1964 OSCARS
At the 1964 Academy Awards, Sammy Davis Jr. presented the award for Best Music Score (adaptation or treatment), but he too was given the incorrect envelope.
Davis Jr. read the nominees: Irma La Douce, Bye Bye Birdie, A New Kind of Love, Sundays and Cybele and The Sword in the Stone. However, he then announced the winner as John Addison for Tom Jones — not even a nominee.
"Wait till the NAACP hears about this," he joked as the right envelope was brought out.
