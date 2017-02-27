PricewaterhouseCoopers Chairman Says Accountant Who Passed Wrong Envelope at Oscars ‘Feels Very, Very Terrible’

The PricewaterhouseCooper accountant who handed out the wrong envelope for Best Picture at the Oscars is “very upset about this mistake,” the U.S. chairman of the firm tells Variety.

Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman and senior partner at PwC, says he has spoken at length with Brian Cullinan, the PwC partner who flubbed the envelopes at Sunday’s Academy Awards, about the incident.

“He feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake. And it is also my mistake, our mistake, and we all feel very bad,” Ryan tells the magazine.

The partner at the accounting firm adds, “We clearly made a mistake and once the mistake was made we corrected it and owned up to it.” He also says the mistake was a result of “human error.”

RELATED: Miss Universe Offers Advice for the Oscars After Best Picture Mistake: ‘Have Your People Call Our People’

During the show, Cullinan was standing to stage left, while his colleague, Martha Ruiz, was opposite him off stage right. Both accountants were charged with two piles of envelopes: One pile for the presenters entering for their respective side of the stage, and another backup pile for presenters entering from the other side of the stage. That way, both Ruiz and Cullinan would be prepared for any last minute changes in stage direction.

The mixup seems to have occurred when Cullinan pulled the Best Actress envelope from his pile of backups and handed it to Warren Beatty. The actor visibly hesitated after opening the envelope, and ultimately handed it to his co-presenter Faye Dunaway, who announced the movie listed next to Emma Stone’s name: La La Land.