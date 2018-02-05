Oscar Class Photo! Nominees Margot Robbie, Mary J. Blige & More Pose at Annual Luncheon

Introducing the class of 2018!

This year’s Oscars hopefuls gathered on Monday for the annual Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles. The star-studded event saw a bevy of nominees attend, including Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell, Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, Timothée Chalamet, Steven Spielberg, Saoirse Ronan, Sally Hawkins, Greta Gerwig, Laurie Metcalf and more.

Other notable stars attending included Academy board member Laura Dern; ABC president Bob Iger; Kobe Bryant, who’s nominated for Best Animated Short for Dear Basketball; Patton Oswalt and significant others, like Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley and Oswalt’s wife Meredith.

The event offered a relatively low-key environment in which the stars could mingle, dine and enjoy drinks ahead of the big night.

Guests dined on baby spinach salad, Chilean sea bass with lemon, white quinoa and roasted asparagus. For dessert, the stars enjoyed mini lemon tarts, mini tiramisu cups and fresh berries.

Here’s a behind a behind-the-scenes look at the coolest lunch in town:

Blige was one of the first celebrities to arrive. She’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mudbound, and also received a Best Original Song nod for writing and performing the film’s “Might River.”

Sam Rockwell.

Sally Hawkins.

Timothée Chalamet.

Octavia Spencer. Steven Spielberg. Greta Gerwig. Kevin Winter/Getty