After sparking increased controversy over the past two years, the Oscars has produced one of its most diverse crop of nominees ever.

Following the nominations announcement Tuesday morning, a number of high-profile performances and films featuring actors of color have been recognized for top honors, including Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Dev Patel, Ruth Negga, Octavia Spencer, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.



Films like Fences, Hidden Figures, Moonlight, Lion all figured prominently in this year’s nominations — and each scored a Best Picture nod. All feature diverse casts and crews, and have found critical acclaim as well as box-office success last year.

The jolt of diversity could not come at a better time for the award show after it failed to nominate a single actor of color for two consecutive years. While the lack of black nominees sparked outrage in the lead-up to the shows, the pattern was unfortunately nothing new. In fact, the drought once stretched for six years straight, when only white actors were nominated from 1975 to 1981. Even more telling, in the award show’s first 63 years, only 26 black actors were nominated, according to The Washington Post.

The rate had been steadily increasing over the past 25 years, during which over a dozen more actors of color were nominated than in the show’s previous six decades. Even more encouraging, eleven black actors have won an Oscar since 1991, compared with just four in previous years.

But the past decade saw another steep decline in black nominees, a trend that came to a head in the last two years. Viral hashtags like #OscarsSoWhite and outspoken celebrities (like Will and Jada Smith) sparked change, with the Academy finally taking measures to increase diversity by adding twice as many new voters, almost half of whom were women or people of color.

But the credit for the growing number of diverse nominees this year goes chiefly to the films and actors themselves. While diverse films like Straight Outta Compton and Creed performed well at the box office last year, 2016 has produced a more Oscar-friendly group of contenders.

This year’s crop also features award-season favorites like Denzel Washington, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, all of whom have already either won or been nominated for an Oscar. Last year’s group of Oscar hopefuls included no black actors with previous nominations, except for Will Smith, whose film Concussion was met with mixed reviews.

Like 2015, 2016’s slate also saw a promising collection of diverse newcomers — but unlike the previous year, some of them will have a chance to take home the gold statue. Loving’s Ruth Negga and Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali been nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Be sure to stick with PEOPLE, including the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network for everything Oscars, leading up to the big show on Feb. 26.