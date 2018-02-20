Oscar Isaac on the 'Tons of Reasons' He and His Wife Married Before Welcoming Their First Child

For Oscar Isaac, tying the knot with his then-pregnant girlfriend Elvira Lind was a no brainer.

The Annihilation actor, who’s on the latest cover of GQ Style, told the magazine that there were “tons of reasons” why he popped the question to the documentary filmmaker.

“She’s Danish — she’s not a citizen, and she was very pregnant, and there was an element of figuring out, ‘Well, where are we going to be?’ And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more,” he explained. “But, you know, at the time, right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought, ‘I want to be with this person forever and ever.’ ”

He continued, “I just wanted to take that extra step as well. And so my mom passed in February and we got married in March and our son was born in April. It was a wild year. I think I’ll be processing it for the rest of my life. There’s a little bit of an untethered feeling since then. A lot of stuff that I felt I knew and had direction about now just feels a little bit disconnected and floating around.”

Oscar Isaac and then-pregnant wife Elvira Lind in April 2017 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Isaac and Lind’s son was born in late April. They named him Eugene after his mother, whose middle name was Eugenia.

This past year was a whirlwind for the actor professionally as well. Isaac, who achieved worldwide fame as Poe Dameron in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, went into an intense production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet at New York’s Public Theater this year. He admitted that it was difficult devoting himself to the performance amid the changes in his personal life.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, and my wife, God bless her, was with a newborn at home while I’m doing Hamlet, and that was a lot to deal with. She’s an incredible woman,” he said.

Annihilation, also starring Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez and Tessa Thompson, hits theaters Feb. 23.