'Elf Stole My Look!' Orlando Bloom Hilariously Trolls Emma Stone After She's Seen in Costume

Emma Stone, Orlando Boom wants his look back.

The 40-year-old British actor shared a hilarious collage of images on Instagram Wednesday of himself playing Legolas, an elf prince in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, comparing them to recent photos of the Oscar winner in her new role in the upcoming TV show Maniac.

Bloom couldn’t help but troll the young actress for her on-set wardrobe.

“elf stole my look!! 🤣 when your blonde locks get a revamp… and improved upon 😂👌🏻#emmastone, a true elven sista #lordoftherings,” Bloom wrote in the caption.

elf stole my look!! 🤣 when your blonde locks get a revamp… and improved upon 😂👌🏻#emmastone, a true elven sista #lordoftherings A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Stone, 29, was photographed earlier this fall with platinum waist-length extensions, pointy ears, and a bow and arrow, along with a windswept look that was reminiscent of Bloom’s Legolas.

Emma Stone on set of Maniac Philip Vaughan/ACE Pictures/INSTAR

Orlando Bloom as Legolas

According to Deadline, Stone will be reuniting with her Superbad costar Jonah Hill in the dark comedy based on the 2014 Norwegian series about a man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams but in reality is locked inside of an institution.

Stone and Hill are reportedly playing patients at the institution. Maniac is written and directed by Cary Fukunaga, who also directed Jane Eyre, True Detective and the Netflix Idris Elba film Beasts of No Nation.