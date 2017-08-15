Orlando Bloom Spotted Shirtless with Mystery Blonde Day After Katy Perry Reunion

Just a day after he reunited with ex Katy Perry in Los Angeles, Orlando Bloom was spotted cozying up to another blonde in Malibu.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was seen frolicking on the California beach with the mystery woman on Sunday. Bloom wore a navy bathing suit, while his companion opted for a black bikini. The two appeared very close swimming together in the ocean.

The outing comes in the wake of Bloom’s reunion with Perry Saturday at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles. The two dated for 10 months before calling it quits in February, but several concertgoers tweeted they saw the pair holding hands and kissing while at Sheeran’s concert.

“[Orlando] and Katy have been in touch since they broke up,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They ended things as friends. They continue to be friends.”

A second source adds, “Katy and Orlando aren’t back together, but they have history and are open to seeing what happens.”

Here's Katy Perry exiting the concert last night. Orlando was walking right behind in the group of friends! I should've posted this 1 first pic.twitter.com/GYNnx8Kj0l — M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017

They both wore similar black baseball-style hats with Perry’s covering her blonde pixie hair as she stayed close to Bloom. She also wore a red bomber jacket, and leather black skirt.

After the show, they were spotted leaving together on Bloom’s motorcycle.