Orlando Bloom Shares Adorable '3 Generations' Selfie with Dad and Son Flynn

The Bloom family is blossoming!

Orlando Bloom showed off three handsome generations in his family tree on Instagram Sunday, posting a selfie with his dad, Colin Stone, and his son, Flynn, 6.

“3 generations and a mighty right there,” the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor, 40, captioned the photo, giving honorable mention to his pup Mighty.

The proud, and typically private, dad shared another snap of his son recently, showing Flynn with his hood zipped up into a Mexican wrestling mask. Bloom captioned the pic, “Leading into to #dad day.”

leading into to #dad day 🙌🏻❤️👊🏻 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

As for the other young member of the family, Bloom’s new pup Mighty has caused some confusion since the actor’s split from Katy Perry in February. Paparazzi shots of the exes seemed to show the duo continuing to coparent Perry’s teacup poodle Nugget.

Turns out Bloom doesn’t share custody of Nugget, he just adopted a doppelgänger in Mighty. Each doggie has found fame: Nugget has appeared with Perry in ads for Citi’s double cash card, while Mighty has hung out with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.