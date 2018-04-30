Orlando Bloom Opens Up About 'Remarkable' Katy Perry Amid News They're Back Together

Orlando Bloom is letting the world know about the strength of his feelings for Katy Perry.

In a new interview with U.K. newspaper The Times, the 41-year-old opened up about his relationship with Perry, 33, amid news that the pair are dating again.

“She’s a remarkable human being, actually,” Bloom told The Times, adding that since he’s “a little older” than Perry, he wasn’t “overly familiar with her artistic endeavours when we met.”

“I wouldn’t have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways,” he continued. “You don’t pick who you fall in love with.”

Bloom also went on to praise their “really remarkable connection” before commenting on how difficult it is to maintain a relationship with their conflicting schedules.

“She’s on tour, I’m doing a play, everything evolves,” he said. On May 18, Bloom will kick off a three month run in the West End revival of Tracy Letts’ play Killer Joe.

“I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling. So we will see,” he added.

The day after Bloom and Perry met Pope Francis in Vatican City and explored some of Rome’s famed sights together, a source told PEOPLE the couple “are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious.”

“It’s obvious that they both missed each other after their split,” the source continued, adding that Bloom “seems very happy.”

“Their relationship seems stronger now,” the source explained. “Orlando got sick of being single. Dating different women is not so alluring to him anymore.”

Perry also seemingly commented on their relationship last week when she confirmed she was “spoken for” and “very happy” after being asked by Entertainment Tonight if she would ever consider dating an American Idol contestant.

She went on to wink at the camera after saying she’s “not Mrs. Broom” — a reference to a photo Perry had shared to her Instagram Story on Monday of Bloom holding a broom, which she had labeled “Orlando Broom.”

Perry and Bloom have taken multiple trips since first sparking rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives.

While spending time together in Tokyo last month, Perry appeared to dedicate her song “For Me You See” to Bloom, who just so happened to be in the audience that night.

“[I feel] very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love,” Perry said as she introduced the song.

“This is…for Bubba Doo,” she added, seemingly revealing her pet name for the actor.