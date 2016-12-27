It’s safe to say Orlando Bloom has the Perry family stamp of approval.

After celebrating Thanksgiving together, Bloom once again joined girlfriend Katy Perry and her family for some holiday fun — this time celebrating a white Christmas in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Both the singer, 32, and Bloom, 39, took to social media to document the holiday soirée — and from the looks of it, the trip has been full of fun, laughter and gag gifts!

In one video, Perry challenged her older sister Angela to a playful game of Pie Face Showdown. The two siblings battled it out to determine who could hit the button the fastest and avoid a dollop of whipped cream to the face.

“Sisters,” Perry captioned the clip.

The game ended with Perry’s face covered in whipped cream.

Next up, Bloom competed against Perry’s brother David. As the game began to heat up, a member of the Perry clan took matters into their own hands, pushing the whipped cream into the singer’s face.

“He cheated,” wrote Bloom.

Perry also posted a photo of her secret bag of gag gifts.

“When my whole fam tryna have a peaceful holiday,” she captioned the photo.

And when they weren’t playing games or pulling pranks, Bloom was bonding with Perry’s parents Keith and Mary Hudson.

Kieth posted a photo of himself smiling alongside Bloom on Facebook, showing off their new ski gear.

“Me, this dude, and my new hat,” he wrote.

But while the trip was a low-key getaway for the couple, it didn’t take long for locals to spot them out and about.

“You may not believe me but I just ran into Orlando Bloom in Jackson Hole,” one Twitter user wrote, noting that the famous couple didn’t stop for photos.

They were also spotted eating at a restaurant on the mountain.

Days before Christmas, the pair dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus while visiting the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The duo have been together since January, and a source told PEOPLE in August that while they’re “not engaged yet,” they “seem to be heading that way.”

Added the source of Bloom, who has a son, 5-year-old Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr, “He would love to settle down with Katy and have more kids.”