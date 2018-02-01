Movies
How 14 Original Stars Really Feel About Their Shows and Movies Being Remade
Shannen Doherty, Bill Murray and more actors share what it was like to have a new generation take over their roles
SHANNEN DOHERTY & HOLLY MARIE COMBS ON CHARMED
Combs and Doherty were definitely not thrilled when The CW announced its "fierce, funny, feminist" reboot of the witch series. "Guess we forgot to do that the first go around. Hmph," Combs tweeted. "Here's the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like [showrunner] Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us [actresses], our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."
Although she was open to the idea of a remake, Doherty, who starred in seasons 1-3 of the show before her character was killed off and Rose McGowan joined the cast, took issue with the announcement. "I'm intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were. Charmed helped us all in some way," she told a fan on Twitter. "I love Charmed," she continued in a series of tweets. "I also want it to be respected. I’m simply choosing to be constructive about it because negativity has no place in my life ... Their wording is terrible and a bit offensive. But, everyone makes mistakes. Perhaps with the backlash they will be more thoughtful in future." The actress added that the announcement implying the original wasn't feminist was "perhaps made by a millennial that never watched the show and just read a synopsis on it."
GENE WILDER ON CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
The iconic actor was far from a fan of Tim Burton's 2005 retelling of the Roald Dahl classic. "I think it's an insult," he told Turner Classic Movies of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. "Johnny Depp, I think, is a good actor, but I don't care for that director. He's a talented man, but I don’t care for him doing stuff like he did."
LYNDA CARTER ON WONDER WOMAN
The star of the '70s superhero series liked the 2017 film adaptation just as much as critics. Carter even stepped in to defend the remake when director James Cameron called it a "step backwards." "To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul," she wrote on Facebook. "Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women--we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT."
MELISSA JOAN HART ON SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH
Kiernan Shipka is taking over as the teenage witch in the upcoming Netflix Riverdale-spinoff. "We're not involved… The rights reverted back to [Archie Comics], and they're doing The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a darker sort of twist," Hart said of the new series at L.A. Comic Con. "I think our show was about magic and family, and I think the new one — it sounds like, I have no idea — but the new one is going to be more about witchcraft, dark stuff. I think it sounds more Buffy the Vampire Slayer than it does Sabrina, so I think it will appeal to a different kind of audience and be a totally different show."
KIRSTEN DUNST ON SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING
Dunst, who played Mary-Jane in Sam Raimi's 2002-2007 trilogy, is clear about which on-screen iteration of the Marvel character is her favorite. "We made the best ones, so who cares?" she told Marie Claire when asked for her opinion on the 2017 film. "I'm like, 'You make it all you want.' They're just milking that cow for money. It's so obvious. You know what I mean?"
BILL MURRAY ON GHOSTBUSTERS
Although he ended up making a cameo in the 2016 remake, Murrary was initially hesitant to see a new version of his 1984 comedy classic hit the big screen. "I thought about [the cameo] for a very long time," Murray told Vulture. "Like, many, many months. No, that's not right. I was seriously thinking about this for years, really … It kept eating at me, and I really respect those girls. And then I started to feel like if I didn’t do this movie, maybe somebody would write a bad review or something, thinking there was some sort of disapproval [on my part]."
WALTER JONES & DAVID YOST ON POWER RANGERS
Jones and Yost, who played Black Ranger Zack Taylor and Blue Ranger Billy Cranston in the '90s Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers series, were let down by the 2017 movie. "I was a little disappointed that they changed the characters around a little bit because I wanted Zach to be with his kido because Hip Hop Kido [fighting style] was a really important element of who I was on Power Rangers," Jones told Comicbook. "I think if they would have added that then there could have been some parkour and there could have been so many other elements to that character that it would have been awesome."
"The only thing I care about progression wise when they do a sequel and they morph they better bring it and they better say 'It's Morphin Time,' " Yost added. "When we said, 'It's morphing time!,' it was like, 'S---'s about to go down;' when they said it in the movie it was so lackadaisical I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' "
ANGELA LANSBURY ON BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
The original Mrs. Potts was unenthused by news of a 2017 live-action reboot. "I was a bit taken aback, naturally. I thought, 'Why? Why are we doing this over again?' " she told Entertainment Weekly about her initial reaction. "But I guess, I don't know why they're doing it. But they are, and it will be interesting to see what they do with it ... I can't understand what they’re going to do with it that will be better than what we've already done. And how they're doing it live — it may turn out to be very entertaining and wonderful. It won't be like the cartoon that we did, but it’s a good story — it's one of the famous fairy stories that is known worldwide by children. Therefore, why not? I don't blame them for doing it."
TIM CURRY ON IT
Curry was optimistic after seeing the trailer for the latest take on Stephen King's tale. "I like [Bill] Skarsgard very much," he said of the actor who put a new spin on his role of Pennywise the clown. "I think he's very clever. It'll be interesting to see what sort of clown face he puts on. Because it's not an obvious clown face, at all. So, I'm fascinated to see it. I hope they make the end better, because on TV I turned into a sort of giant spider. And it was not very scary."
TARA STRONG, ELIZABETH DAILY & CATHY CAVADINI ON THE POWERPUFF GIRLS
The voice actors weren't asked to return to the animated series when Cartoon Network brought it back in 2016. "I don't remember ordering a stab in the heart today," Strong tweeted about the announcement. "I have NO ILL FEELINGS 4 the actresses in the new #ppg, We were just beyond hurt we were NEVER asked..every role I breathe life into I love ... this one hit me hard." Cavadini added, "Wow! this does hurt my heart," while Daily wrote, "[Right] in the kisser! Hurts."
