SHANNEN DOHERTY & HOLLY MARIE COMBS ON CHARMED

Combs and Doherty were definitely not thrilled when The CW announced its "fierce, funny, feminist" reboot of the witch series. "Guess we forgot to do that the first go around. Hmph," Combs tweeted. "Here's the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like [showrunner] Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us [actresses], our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."

Although she was open to the idea of a remake, Doherty, who starred in seasons 1-3 of the show before her character was killed off and Rose McGowan joined the cast, took issue with the announcement. "I'm intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were. Charmed helped us all in some way," she told a fan on Twitter. "I love Charmed," she continued in a series of tweets. "I also want it to be respected. I’m simply choosing to be constructive about it because negativity has no place in my life ... Their wording is terrible and a bit offensive. But, everyone makes mistakes. Perhaps with the backlash they will be more thoughtful in future." The actress added that the announcement implying the original wasn't feminist was "perhaps made by a millennial that never watched the show and just read a synopsis on it."