Oprah Winfrey to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2018 Golden Globes

Oprah Winfrey will be adding another accolade to her long list of awards and recognitions – the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 63-year-old actress and media mogul will receive the annual honor at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January, an award given to stars who have “made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment,” announced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during the Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special on NBC.

“As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna of the organization’s decision to recognize Winfrey.

“For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades. Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honor is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards.”

Previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include A-listers such as: Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Lucille Ball, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Sidney Poitier, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg,

The actress, producer, television star and entrepreneur was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 1986 for her performance in The Color Purple; she also received an Oscar nomination for the role. Winfrey next stars in A Wrinkle in Time, out March 9.

Hosted by Seth Meyers, the 75th annual Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 7 on NBC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.