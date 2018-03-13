WATCH: Oprah Winfrey Does a Hilarious Reese Witherspoon Impression

All that time in New Zealand on set with Reese Witherspoon filming A Wrinkle in Time has helped Oprah Winfrey develop a killer impression of the Legally Blonde star!

During a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, Winfrey debuted the gag while teasing Witherspoon about her love for planning group activities.

Seems that without kids Ava Elizabeth, 18, Deacon Reese, 14, and Tennessee James, 5, around, Witherspoon fell into a habit of planning outings for her and costar Mindy Kaling.

“You know James, I like to create a lot of activities as a good, modern parent does. I’m sort of a helicopter over-planner,” Witherspoon, 41, explained. “I think I scheduled Mindy from morning until night. ‘We’re going to wake up… we’re going to go for a hike, we’re going to go to a vineyard. … I’m sort of like Julie, the cruise director. I like to make sure everybody has a plan, everybody’s included, everybody knows there’s lots of multiple activities.”

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Explains Why A Wrinkle in Time‘s ‘Be a Warrior’ Message Matters

Winfrey, as expected, wasn’t as open to Witherspoon’s plans as Kaling was.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not going for that,’ ” she joked before launching into pitch perfect Witherspoon impression — southern twang and all.

“‘Girls, girls. Ladies, ladies! This is what we’re doing,’ ” Winfrey said, lovingly mocking Witherspoon. “‘This is what we’re doing y’all. Y’all. I have a helicopter that’s gonna pick us up right in front of the yard. Right there. We’re going to go right in front of the yard. Then we’re gonna go to the top of the mountain. We’re going to hike, y’all. Then we’re gonna get on a boat, y’all. Then, y’all, I found this beautiful yoga place, it’s fantastic, y’all. Then we’re gonna meet for drinks, y’all. And then we’re gonna go dancing, y’all. There’s this great place in Queenstown. We’re going, y’all. They have great macroons over there. Y’all. It’ll be so much fun. We’re gonna squeeze all the juice out of this orange y’all.’ ”

Witherspoon took it all in good fun, of course.

“I’d be like, ‘Oprah, that’s okay. Do you want to do tomorrow‘s activities?”” she said, with Kaling adding, “We’re in New Zealand. You ain’t got no [BFF Gail King] here. You’re with us. We’re your new Gail. We’re going out.”

Winfrey never bought it. “I like being with my thoughts.” she said.

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 15: (L-R) Actors Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon of A WRINKLE IN TIME took part today in the Walt Disney Studios live action presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. A WRINKLE IN TIME will be released in U.S. theaters on March 9, 2018. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

RELATED VIDEO: Storm Reid Reveals the One Thing About Oprah People Would Be Shocked to Know – ‘She’s Partying All the Time’

Later in the episode, Witherspoon got her chance to enact revenge on Winfrey, lowering her voice and pressing her hands together.

“If it’s not the giving of the car, it’s probably something very emphatic with a very low voice about how deep the meaning of life is,” she said. “It’s … being so wise.'”

The Sweet Home Alabama actress also did her best Kaling impression, with a high-pitched and fast-talking track. “The thing about Mindy is, like, it’s also so fun, you guys,” she joked. “The other thing I love about Mindy is, like, this is so fun but I also have some follow-up questions about it.”

“It’s good,” Kaling said in response. “It’s good.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (at 12:37 a.m.) on CBS.

A Wrinkle in Time is in theaters now.