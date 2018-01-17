Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Sparkle in A Wrinkle in Time Character Posters

Meet your three interplanetary tour guides from Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time.

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling — who star as Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who, respectively — sparkle and shine in new character posters from the beloved children’s science-fantasy epic.

The posters, debuted exclusively on PEOPLE, feature each character’s unique psychedelic makeup and color palette.

Based on Madeleine L’Engle’s classic novel and directed by Selma’s Ava DuVernay, A Wrinkle in Time tells the story of an ordinary teenager named Meg (played by newcomer Storm Reid) who’s whisked on a cosmic adventure to find her missing scientist father (played by Chris Pine). The three chimerical celestial beings join Meg on her journey and help her “wrinkle” time and space.

Disney

Through Meg’s journey, “we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

Before signing on to direct, DuVernay told Entertainment Weekly she had never read L’Engle’s novel. “I went to school in Compton and it wasn’t on my reading list,” she joked.

After familiarizing herself with the novel, she said, “I saw so much beauty in it, but also so much meaning. She’s a very radical thinker and she embedded her sense of what society should and could be in this piece, and a lot of it I agree with.”

The three leading ladies have developed great chemistry on and off screen. At the 2018 Golden Globes, Witherspoon presented Winfrey with the Cecil B. Demille Award, saying, “I got to work with Oprah on our movie A Wrinkle in Time where we spent four hours in the makeup chair almost every day.”

Disney

Kaling, who skipped the award show on maternity leave, later jokingly tweeted: “UH REESE I WAS IN THE MAKEUP TRAILER TOO.”

The Mindy Project creator and star welcomed her first child on Dec. 15 in Los Angeles. The actress’ pregnancy news first broke in July but it wasn’t confirmed until a very famous friend of the star spilled the beans: Oprah.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, Kaling revealed that she was expecting a girl and dished on what it was like to have none other than her A Wrinkle in Time costar confirm the baby news.

Disney

“She did announce it,” the Champions creator told Ellen DeGeneres, stifling a laugh. “If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, “Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure.”

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters March 9.