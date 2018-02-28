Oprah Winfrey Reveals the One Thing That Could Make Her Run for President

“When I walked off with Reese [Witherspoon], I thought, ‘I got that done,’ ” she says. “It wasn’t until I was back in the press room that they said, ‘Do you realize you’re trending?’ ”

Winfrey says her best friend Gayle King urged her to take the possibility seriously and peppered her with messages of support from others who would back her.

Watch People Cover Story: Oprah Winfrey, available now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device. And look for PEOPLE’s new special edition, The Complete Guide to ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ with exclusive photos and interviews with all the stars, available March 2 wherever magazines are sold.

“I had people—wealthy, billionaires—calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,”‘ she reveals. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’ ”

In the issue, the mogul opens up about working with Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and young newcomer Storm Reid on the highly anticipated A Wrinkle in Time and her emotional decision to finally say #MeToo and talk about her experience with sexual abuse.

Oprah Winfrey with Storm Reid in A Wrinkle in Time Atsushi Nishijima/© 2017 Disney

Winfrey also says she had no regrets about not raising children with longtime partner Stedman Graham, saying instead that the South African girls she helps through her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls have been “enough.”