Oprah Winfrey on 'This Presidential Thing': 'Am I Supposed to at Least Look at That Question?'

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about the calls for her to run for president, which reached a fever pitch following a powerful speech she delivered while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes.

“About this presidential thing,” Winfrey says in an upcoming interview with PEOPLE, “I thought, ‘Well gee, I’ve never in my life ever imagined that I would be in politics.’ And I’ve always said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no.’ ”

But after her speech, in which she addressed social issues like women’s rights and fighting for equality, fans began speculating whether she would run for president.

Despite her previous misgivings about running for office, Winfrey tells PEOPLE she felt compelled to at least consider the idea. “Am I supposed to at least look at that question?” she asks.

Following the speech, the Los Angeles Times told Winfrey that “the internet is saying Oprah for president in 2020. What does Oprah say?” She first replied, “I say, I’m just glad I got through the speech! I thought a lot about it. I wanted this to be a meaningful moment.” But when pressed on a potential 2020 run, she reportedly paused, gave a “sly” smile and said, “Okay!”

Then, according to CNN, two of Winfrey’s close friends, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she is “actively thinking” about running for president. RELATED: Oprah Reacts to Trump’s Tweet After President Called Her ‘Insecure’: ‘I Just Thought, What?’

Winfrey next appears in the upcoming Dinsey adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved novel A Wrinkle in Time alongside Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine.

The fantasy thriller, directed by Ava DuVernay, hits theaters March 9.