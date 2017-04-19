Oprah Winfrey on Vacationing with the Obamas: ‘What Happens on the Boat, Stays on the Boat’

Oprah Winfrey‘s lips are sealed when it comes to her vacation with Barack and Michelle Obama.

The media mogul, 63, was at the New York City premiere of her new film, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, when she was asked about her recent trip with two members of the former first family.

“I can’t talk about it, I can’t talk about it!” Winfrey said. “What happens on the boat, stays on the boat.”

The Obamas, Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen all gathered on a 450-foot yacht off the coast of Tahiti for what appeared to be the coolest vacation ever.

The group enjoyed lunch on Vanilla Island, made a stop at Le Taha’a Island and continued to Bora Bora.

While she may not have been able to disclose whether the former president and first lady sipped on margaritas, or whether Hanks joined them for water skiing, she seemed relaxed on the red carpet.

The film tells the true story of Henrietta Lacks, a working-class African-American woman whose cervical cancer cells were used without her consent to create the first immortal human cell line in 1951, spawning unprecedented medical breakthroughs and changing medicine forever.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Editorial Director Jess Cagle, Winfrey opened up about starring in and executive-producing HBO’s upcoming film.

“This story is about a daughter’s yearning,” she says. “Her longing to know who she is and to find her own identity through the identity of her mother. If she can figure out who her mother is, she will know who she is. She can find herself through that.”

“I had similar things happen [to me], so I could relate and be empathetic,” she adds. “But trying to find the space of deep pain was harder for me. … It was easier for me to take on somebody else’s energy and somebody else’s pain than to tap into my own.”

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks premieres April 22 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.