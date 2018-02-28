Oprah Winfrey Explains Why A Wrinkle in Time's 'Be a Warrior' Message Matters

“Working on Wrinkle in Time was one of the best experiences of my career,” she tells PEOPLE in the latest cover story. “I love Ava’s vision that this is a film about young women, people who are willing to step up and be warriors.”

The inspirational message of the film, out March 9, also extends to an optimistic hope for the world in the midst of turmoil. Winfrey says she reflected on this while filming thanks to her character’s timely dialogue.

“My character actually says the words, ‘The darkness is spreading so fast these days. The only thing faster than light is the darkness,’ ” she says. “When I said that, I was thinking about all of the protesting going on all over the world. I had images in my head of specific violent acts being committed against groups of people.”

Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which Atsushi Nishijima/© 2017 Disney