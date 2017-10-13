Oprah Winfrey Can't 'Find the Words to Articulate the Magnitude' of Harvey Weinstein's 'Hideous Behavior'

Oprah Winfrey is finally weighing in on the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.

“I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation,” the media mogul wrote on Facebook Thursday.

She added, “Filmmaker James Schamus captured so much of what I’ve been feeling when he said: ‘This is the story of one predator and his many victims; but it is also a story about an overwhelming systemic enabling, and until that story is fully told we will fall far short of stopping future depredations on a similar scale.'”

(Schamus made the remark in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.)

“Thanks to the brave voices we’ve heard this week, many more will now be emboldened to come forward EVERY time this happens. I believe a shift is coming,” she concluded.

Winfrey is the latest star to speak out about the firestorm surrounding Weinstein, which was sparked last week after eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against the mega producer in a New York Times report, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan, who accused the movie mogul of rape on Twitter yesterday.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women have since spoken out about their own accounts of alleged mistreatment by the studio head, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Weinstein has since been fired from The Weinstein Company, and his wife, Georgina Chapman, with whom he shares two children, ages 7 and 4, announced earlier this week that she is leaving him.

Following the NYT report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” A spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”