Oprah Winfrey Shares Her Black Panther Review: 'Phenomenal'

Moviegoers flocked to theaters this weekend to see the highly anticipated Marvel offering Black Panther, which is on pace to smash box office records with a $218 million four-day opening. Among the excited film fans was none other than TV icon Oprah Winfrey, who fell in love with the magical world of Wakanda and called the movie “phenomenal.”

“Just saw it with Stedman,” Winfrey tweeted Saturday night. “It’s Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. [Wakanda] ForEveeeerrrr! #BlackPanther.”

The historic Marvel project is directed by Ryan Coogler and features an almost entirely black cast, including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and John Kani.

Winfrey has long been an advocate for representation and diversity in Hollywood, which she mentioned during her headline-making Golden Globes speech last month. She will next be seen on the big screen in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time, sharing the screen with Mindy Khaling, Reese Witherspoon, and newcomer Storm Reid.