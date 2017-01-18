Shining Bright: Oprah Joins Tyler Perry in New Animated Holiday Film The Star

Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry have long been friends and collaborators — but fans have never seen the stars like this before!

The 62-year-old talk show giant has joined Perry in the cast of the upcoming animated holiday film The Star, PEOPLE confirms.

The film, from Oscar-nominated writer-director Timothy Reckart (Head Over Heels), tells the story of a brave little donkey named Bo (The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun) and his animal friends who follow the Star and become the accidental heroes of the greatest story every told — the first Christmas.

Winfrey, Perry and 30 Rock vet Tracy Morgan will voice Deborah, Cyrus and Flexis, respectively — three wisecracking camels who happen to be traveling with the Three Wise Men.

They’ll be joined by a superstar cast of actors, singers and personalities giving their take on Bo’s animal pals — including Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson (Leah the horse), Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant (Ruth the sheep), Key and Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key (Dave the dove), Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth (Mouse), black-ish star Anthony Anderson (Zach the goat), comedian Gabriel Iglesias (Rufus the dog), actor Ving Rhames (Thaddeus the dog), radio personality Delilah Rene (Elizabeth), and singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson (Old Donkey).

Playing Mary and Joseph in the family-friendly animated film are Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and Tangled alum Zachary Levi.

Christopher Plummer, the 87-year-old Oscar winner best known for his role in The Sound of Music, will play King Herod.

The Star will be a return to voice acting for Winfrey, who previously voiced animated characters in 2009’s The Princess and the Frog and 2007’s Bee Movie.

She’s also had a turn at playing an animal before — voicing Gussy The Female Goose in the 2006 live action/computer-animated hybrid Charlotte’s Web.

Perry previously voiced his iconic character Madea in 2015’s animated Madea’s Tough Love, while Morgan has given life to characters in The Boxtrolls and the two Rio films.

The Star hits theaters Nov. 10, 2017.