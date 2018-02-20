Oprah Loved Her 'Cool' Animated Role in Nativity Movie The Star: 'I Got My Camel on, Baby!'

Oprah Winfrey is a camel on a holy mission in the animated film The Star.

“I’ve done a lot of things, but I have never played a camel crossing the desert helping to find the baby Jesus,” the media mogul says with a laugh in an exclusive promotional clip from the film. “That’s pretty cool.”

Winfrey plays Deborah, one of the three camels belonging to a trio of wise men traveling through the desert to deliver gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the baby Jesus. She’s joined on the journey by camels Felix and Cyrus, voiced by Tracy Morgan and Tyler Perry, respectively.

“It’s another approach that allows us another way in to be inspired by an ageless, timeless story,” Winfrey says of the film, which delivers a fun retelling of the nativity for kids.

In the clip, Winfrey and executive producer DeVon Franklin offer a behind-the-scenes look at the actress recording her lines for Deborah.

“This is amazing, when you hear Oprah’s voice coming through the mouth of a camel [it’s] truly one of the best parts of The Star,” Franklin says in the clip.

“I got my camel on, baby,” Oprah adds with a smile. “I got it on a little bit.”

The film, which hit theaters Nov. 17, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The song, which shares the film’s title, was cowritten and performed by Mariah Carey.

The Star is available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital now.