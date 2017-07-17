Olivia Wilde Reveals She's Still 'Crushing' On Fiancé Jason Sudeikis After Nearly 6 Years with Sweet Selfie

Still crazy (for each other!) after all these years.

Olivia Wilde revealed she’s still “crushing” on her fiancée Jason Sudeikis after nearly six years together in a sweet new Instagram post.

Alongside the simple declaration of affection, Wilde, 33, shared a selfie with the Colossal star, with whom she shares two children: 3-year-old son Otis Alexander and daughter Daisy Josephine, born in October.

Sudeikis, 41, and Wilde began dating in November of 2011, and were engaged in 2013.

Earlier this year, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about how he first woo’d Wilde, telling Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that they’d first met at a finale party for the long-running sketch comedy series.

“We hit it off that night,” he explained, but noted that he’d heard Wilde was dating someone else, saying, “I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone.’ ”

Continued Sudeikis, “So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races. ”

It was then that the pair reintroduced themselves.

So when will Sudeikis and Wilde – who is currently starring in 1984 on Broadway – finally walk down the aisle?

In 2016, Wilde told NET-A-PORTER.com’s The EDIT that she and the actor are already “seriously connected” – without saying “I do.”

“Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already,’ ” she shared.