On Monday, Olivia Wilde celebrated her fiancée Jason Sudeikis’ 42nd birthday by posting two very sweet Instagrams.

“I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1974,” Wilde, 33, wrote captioning a photo of Sudeikis sitting on the ground in shorts and a t-shirt playing with one of his and Wilde’s children.

“But this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot and tell great jokes,” the actress, who’s currently starring in 1984 on Broadway continued.

“Oh well,” she added. “Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you!”

She also posted a black and white photo of Sudeikis with the caption, “the dimples that (totally should have) launched a thousand ships.”

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in November of 2011, and got engaged in 2013.

Earlier this year, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about how he first woo’d Wilde, telling Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that they’d first met at a finale party for the long-running sketch comedy series.

“We hit it off that night,” he explained, but noted that he’d heard Wilde was dating someone else. “I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Breastfeeds Newborn Daughter Daisy in Cute Snap

“So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races,” Sudeikis added.

It was then that the pair reintroduced themselves.

The couple has two children: Otis Alexander, 3, and daughter Daisy Josephine, born in October 2016.

So when will Sudeikis and Wilde finally walk down the aisle?

In 2016, Wilde told NET-A-PORTER.com’s The EDIT that she and the actor are already “seriously connected” – without saying “I do.”

“Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already,’ ” she shared.