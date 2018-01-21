Olivia Munn Denies That She's Dating Chris Pratt — and Shares Her Texts with Anna Faris

Olivia Munn is publicly responding to reports that she recently went on a “romantic” dinner date with Chris Pratt — and sharing her text messages with his ex Anna Faris about the rumors.

The 37-year-old actress used her Instagram story to shoot down talk that Faris was upset with her for dating Pratt, 38.

“1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup,” Munn wrote. “2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex.”

She continued, “3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.”

After poking fun at what her couple name with Pratt would be — giving suggestions like “Crolivia” and “Prunn” — the X-Men: Apocolypse star shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Faris.

“Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth,” Munn’s message read. “I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe you didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

Faris responded, “Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so f—— crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! -lets please catch up soon.”

Munn and longtime boyfriend Aaron Rodgers called it quits in April, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback has recently moved on to a new relationship with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick, 35, confirmed during an interview with the Associated Press this week, adding that they had known each other for years after meeting at 2012 ESPY Awards.

Pratt, 38, filed for divorce from Faris in December, officially taking steps to end their eight-year marriage after they announced their split in August.

They continue to co-parent their son Jack, with Faris telling Extra that she and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor have remained friends and that both believe raising their child together is “hugely important.”

“We are great and there’s so much friendship and love, and we surround Jack with love, and funny, kind, happy people,” the 41-year-old actress said. “And as a result, he is really happy.”

In October, the Mom star sparked rumors of dating again when she was seen on several dates with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47. The two had been spending time together since working on the new film Overboard.

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”

The two have since solidified their romance, spending time together on an Italian vacation in November. Faris and Barrett enjoyed a bundled-up ride on a water taxi as they took in the views of the romantic city. The cinematographer even sweetly wrapped his arm around the actress during the ride.