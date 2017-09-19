Olivia Munn Claims Ocean's Eight Cameo Cost Her Money

Ocean’s Eight may be a heist film, but in Olivia Munn’s case she was the one paying an unexpected price.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Radio, Munn explained that her cameo appearance in the female reboot of the Ocean’s Eleven films was a less than lucrative gig.

“It actually cost me money to be part of Ocean’s Eight,” Munn said.

She appears in a brief scene as an attendee of the Met Gala and footed the bill for her wardrobe. “They’re like do your own glam and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I’m part of your movie. And then they’re [the producers] like, ‘Oh no, the bills come right back to you.’”

Still, Munn says there are no hard feelings and she’s “just as excited about it as everybody else.”

Warner Bros. who is distributing the film did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Listeners can hear Munn’s entire interview this Friday at 7 p.m. ET on LA Daily, hosted by Julia Cunningham, on Entertainment Weekly Radio, SiriusXM channel 105.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com