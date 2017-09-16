Oh, Mother! Jennifer Lawrence's Film with Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Receives F CinemaScore

Not even Jennifer Lawrence could win over CinemaScore audiences with mother! Her new ‘WTF’ film with director (and current boyfriend) Darren Aronofsky earned the dreaded F from the movie polling company after Friday night screenings.

CinemaScore grades films based on reactions from moviegoers at the start of opening weekend at theaters across North America and Canada with a ballot of six questions. Other movies with an F grade include Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softly, Richard Kelly’s The Box, I Know Who Killed Me with Lindsay Lohan, William Friedkin’s Bug, Greg McLean’s Wolf Creek, Steven Soderbergh’s Solaris, and Robert Altman’s Dr. T and the Women.

So, mother!‘s F grade doesn’t necessarily mean it’s dead in the water upon arrival, but rather it’s a reflection of how the first audiences are responding to the work’s high concepts. Critics are still figuring it all out.

mother! stars Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a newlywed couple living in the middle of nowhere. Their marital bliss is interrupted when two unexpected guests — a man (Ed Harris) and his wife (Michelle Pfeiffer) — arrive at their doorstep. What ensues is “Rosemary’s Baby amped up into a fugue state of self-indulgent solipsism,” EW’s Chris Nashawaty writes.

“I’ve been a fan, so once he told me the ideas floating around in his head I said yes,” Lawrence said of Aronofksy. “Then I got a script and when I read it I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it’s a masterpiece.”

mother! is now playing in theaters.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com